The Acting Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has charged troops of the Nigeria army to responds well to any emerging threat to the peace and well-being of the country.

The Army chief stated this shortly after addressing troops at Tangaza one of the local government areas where the Lakurawa terror group Re operating in Sokoto

He said he is in Sokoto encourage the troops to continue improve on their performance and ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens in every parts of the country.

Responding to question on the Lakurawa, the Army Chief said the Nigeria Army would respond well to any threat and this is why the Army is combat ready to address all forms of insecurity in the country

He called on Nigerians and especially members of the affected communities to support and assist the Army with useful information to combat crime and ensure stability in the country for economic property of all citizens.

