The presidential candidate of Accord party in the 2023 general election, Chris Imumolen, says Nigerian youths should reject destructive influences and become agents of positive change to help develop the country.

He made the statement at the Nigeria Youth Stakeholders Conversationtown hall dialogue tagged “Be A Force”!

The town hall dialogue took place in Abuja with Youths and Stakeholders across the Country in attendance, it featured keynote address, panel discussions.

The programme emphasises the crucial role of youth in national progress, encouraging participants to reject destructive influences and, become agents of positive change.

Mr Imumolen was the youngest candidate at the 2023 general election says youth inclusion in governance is the future for any developing nation who wants to make progress.

The president of Nigerian Youth in Politics says the time has come for young people to position themselves to take up leadership positions in the country and bring innovative ideas that will improve good governance.

