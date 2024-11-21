The expulsion of the Prof. Chris Imumolen, the Accord party’s first presidential candidate, along with 12 state Chairmen has sparked widespread outrage and further escalated the leadership crisis that has divided the party.

This comes despite an ongoing court case concerning the party’s leadership, with observers describing the decision as premature and detrimental to the party’s unity.

Recall that Prof. Imumolen was elected National Chairman at a convention organised by 27 state chairmen. However, his leadership has been contested by the Mgbudem faction, which claims legitimacy despite allegations of constitutional violations and bias in party operations.

Critics accuse the Mgbudem-led caretaker committee of manipulating party policies to entrench their positions, sidelining key members, and zoning leadership roles in a manner that marginalizes northern stakeholders.

In response to his expulsion, Prof. Imumolen’s supporters dismissed the allegations as unfounded, accusing the Mgbudem faction of hypocrisy and anti-party activities. They pointed to Hon. Ajaja, the factional National Secretary, and his alleged ties with the PDP in Oyo State as evidence of a double standard. Prof. Imumolen’s backers argue that his leadership represents hope for a reformed Accord Party and claim the expulsion is a desperate attempt to suppress reform efforts within the party.

The factional dispute has not only polarised party members but also raised questions about internal democracy and constitutional adherence. Legal experts and party stakeholders have urged both sides to await the court’s final decision to resolve the crisis and avoid further damage to the party’s reputation. Prof. Imumolen, recognized for his grassroots mobilization and financial contributions, has called for unity and emphasised the importance of rebuilding the Accord Party into a credible political force.

As the crisis lingers, political analysts warn that the Accord Party risks alienating its supporters and losing its position as a viable alternative in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Stakeholders are urging the party to prioritize internal harmony and focus on restoring its vision of providing a credible and democratic platform for Nigerians.

Read full statement by the Organizing secretary below

“The announcement of the expulsion of Prof. Chris Imumolen and 12 state chairmen by the Maxwell Mgbudem-led faction of the Accord Party is both shocking and troubling, given the ongoing legal dispute over the leadership of the party. This development raises critical questions about the internal democracy and constitutional adherence within the Accord Party.

“It is worth recalling that Maxwell Mgbudem was appointed as the Caretaker Committee Chairman in February 2023, with a clear mandate to conduct a National Convention within six months. Instead of fulfilling this obligation transparently, there are allegations that he and the then Secretary, Hon. Ajaja, undertook actions that sought to entrench their positions and sideline other party members.

Key Issues That Led to the Rancor

Unconstitutional Policies:

The alleged change in requirements for contesting elections, such as the imposition of a rule mandating candidates to have served a year in the National Executive, was seen as an attempt to exclude interested and qualified members from participating in the National Convention.

Sectionalization of Leadership Positions:

Offices were zoned to favor the committee members, with the National Chairman position zoned to the Southeast (Imo State, Maxwell’s home state) and the National Secretary to the Southwest (Ajaja’s region). This decision raised concerns of marginalization, particularly of the Northern members of the party, in clear violation of the party’s constitutional provisions on national character.

Bias in the Selection of the National Convention Committee:

The same caretaker committee, whose members had vested interests in retaining leadership positions, handpicked the convention committee. This lack of transparency fueled further dissent within the party.

Amid these challenges, 27 state chairmen invited Prof. Chris Imumolen, a prominent and respected figure, to contest for the position of National Chairman. This move was seen as a necessary step to rescue the party from leadership stagnation and restore its integrity. Prof. Imumolen’s candidacy was particularly significant as he was the party’s first presidential candidate to demonstrate zeal and commitment to the Party, bringing it to national prominence through his investments and sacrifices.

During the convention, despite the alleged barricading of the venue by Maxwell’s supporters, Prof. Imumolen’s overwhelming support ensured the convention was held. He was subsequently declared the National Chairman. However, it later emerged that Maxwell and Hon. Ajaja, through alleged manipulation and existing relationships, were able to bypass the convention’s outcome and maintain recognition by INEC.

This factionalization led Prof. Imumolen and his team to seek legal redress. The FCT High Court granted an order recognizing Prof. Imumolen as National Chairman pending the determination of the substantive suit. However, a subsequent order to maintain the status quo resulted in the continued factionalization of the party.

It is deeply concerning that, while the court case remains unresolved, the Maxwell-led faction would announce the expulsion of Prof. Imumolen and 12 state chairmen. This action appears premature, divisive, and lacking in respect for due process. It undermines the principles of internal democracy and further deepens the factional crisis within the party.

The recent allegations of anti-party activities leveled against Prof. Chris Imumolen and his loyalists by the Maxwell Mgbudem-led faction are not only unfounded but reek of hypocrisy and selective justice. It is particularly laughable and ironic that those making these accusations have themselves consistently engaged in acts that undermine the integrity and independence of the Accord Party.

It is no secret that Hon. Ajaja, the factional National Secretary, maintains close ties with the PDP in Oyo State. The fact that the Oyo State Accord Chairman holds a position as Executive Secretary in charge of Asabari LCDA under the PDP government further underscores this alliance. These associations raise serious questions about their loyalty to the Accord Party and their commitment to its growth and principles.

How can individuals who have openly aligned themselves with another political party accuse Prof. Chris Imumolen—an individual whose sacrifices, financial contributions, and leadership have brought the Accord Party to national prominence—of anti-party activities? This selective accusation appears to be a desperate attempt to distract from their own questionable actions and maintain control of the party at the expense of its progress.

Prof. Imumolen’s contributions to the Accord Party are unmatched in its history. As the party’s first presidential candidate, he elevated its profile through significant financial investments, grassroots mobilization, and personal sacrifice. Unlike those who have sold out the party’s interests for personal gain, Prof. Imumolen has consistently prioritized its growth and long-term viability.

If the Maxwell Mgbudem-led faction is serious about addressing anti-party activities, they should first examine their own house. The blatant disregard for the party’s constitution, zoning manipulations, and alliances with rival political parties undermine their credibility and expose their true intentions.

The Accord Party must distance itself from individuals who prioritize personal gains and external affiliations over the party’s unity and vision. Prof. Chris Imumolen represents a new era of transparent, inclusive, and strategic leadership—a stark contrast to the factional and self-serving tendencies of the Maxwell-Ajaja group.

It is time for Accord Party members to reject these divisive tactics and rally behind leadership that genuinely seeks to build the party into a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape. Let us not be distracted by baseless allegations but remain focused on the task of rebuilding and reclaiming the party’s original vision.

In conclusion, these allegations are not just laughable but also a transparent attempt to weaken the rising tide of reform within the party. The Accord Party must rise above these distractions and refocus on its mission to provide Nigerians with a credible alternative in the political space.

All factions within the Accord Party must recognize the damage that such actions inflict on the party’s reputation and credibility. The focus should be on resolving disputes through lawful means and prioritizing the collective good of the party over individual ambitions.

Prof. Chris Imumolen’s leadership represents hope for a reformed and progressive Accord Party, and his contributions to the party’s growth cannot be dismissed lightly. It is imperative that the rule of law is upheld, and all parties await the court’s final judgment to bring clarity and resolution to the leadership crisis.

The Accord Party must rise above these internal struggles and work towards rebuilding its image as a party committed to democracy, fairness, and the aspirations of its members and supporters”.