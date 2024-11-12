A fatal road accident has claimed the lives of 10 people and left one person hospitalized in Jigawa State.

The fatal crash occurred at Yanfari village, Taura LGA, along the Kano-Hadejia Road.

According to DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Police Command, the accident involved a Toyota Hummer bus with registration number HDJ 631 YDD, which was traveling from Kano to Hadejia with 11 passengers on board.

The bus collided with a packed Tarailer truck, resulting in the vehicle summersaulting.

Advertisement

The driver and nine other passengers died instantly.

The police patrol team quickly responded to the incident, evacuating the corpses to Hadejia General Hospital for medical examination.

The remaining passenger was admitted to Majia Primary Health Care Centre and is receiving treatment.

Advertisement

The Jigawa State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the accident, and anyone found guilty will face legal consequences.