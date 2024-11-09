An Academic Scholar, Umar Bindir has called for the adoption of communal security and proper data planning to spread development across the country.

The call was made at the Maiden Public Lecture of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State)

Insecurity, inadequate data and corruption are some of the factors militating against development in the country.

These have brought about an increase in the country’s Multidimensional Poverty Index translating to a greater number of poor people in the country.

This Public Lecture organised by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, seeks to narrow this challenges to Nasarawa State and proffer solutions.

The Lecturer who spoke on the topic Nasarawa State and Governance Order: Enacting the future from the past, advocates for communal security and proper data planning as a panacea.

He believes that for development to thrive communities must be safe and adequate data must be collected to inform the decisions of government.

The Nasarawa State Governor is ready to adopt policies that will improve the living conditions of residents of the state but wants them to be patriotic in their dealings.

An Iconic Leadership award was given to the governor and other deserving individuals for their their contribution towards the growth of the polytechnic.