The Abia State government says it will continue to make the welfare of the families of security personnel who died in active service in the state a top priority.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti, Caleb Ajagba stated this at Government House Umuahia.

Advertisement

Mr. Ajagba, while handing over cheques to the deceased spouses, said the money is solely to cater for the educational needs of their children.

Advertisement

He also explained that the gesture is in fulfillment of Governor Alex Otti’s promise to the bereaved families when he visited them.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Unamka Olachi thanked Governor Alex Otti for his magnanimity and promised that the funds will be utilized for the sole purpose for which it was meant for.