The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, Danladi Isa, led an operation along Asaga Road by Terry Key in Ohafia and Ohafia axis in a bid to apprehend hoodlums who had ambushed and attacked officers on patrol duty at about 07:30hrs on Wednesday.

The hoodlums, unable to withstand the firepower of the police officers, fled the scene after their attack was repelled.

During the operation led by the CP, one of the police officers, ASP Etim Obungha was successfully rescued unhurt.

Corporal Chukwu Odoemelam, who sustained bullet injury during the attack, was promptly rushed to the hospital and is currently responding to treatment.

Tragically, the body of ASP Etet Uboulo who did not survive the earlier attack was recovered.

In the course of the operation, some exhibits were recovered from the crime scene and investigation is ongoing with the view to tracking down the hoodlums.

Watertight security measures have been put in place as tactical teams, operatives from Ohafia Area Command in collaboration with the army component from 14 Brigade, Ohafia are currently on patrol in the area.

CP Danladi Isa has assured the people of Abia state that the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be apprehended to face justice.

The Police Command urges members of the public to remain security-conscious as they go about their daily activities and report any suspicious persons with bullet wounds, unusual activities, or movement of strange vehicles to the nearest police station.