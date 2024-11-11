The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro,has embarked on a campaign to Akure, the Ondo State capital to garner support for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming Governorship election.

He addressed the people of Benue and Osun states indigenes who reside in ondo state at the party secretariat.

The Senate Minority Leader urged them to cast their votes for the PDP candidate Agboola Alfred Ajayi, and his running mate, Festus Akingbaso.

He highlighted PDP’s commitment to bringing progress, unity, and development to the indigenes of both states and the entire people of Ondo State.

Moro called on the people to reject the status quo and support a candidate who will prioritize the needs of the masses.