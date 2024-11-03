As farmers commence harvesting across communities in Plateau State, the Headquarters 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven is engaging stakeholders towards a successful harvest season and harmonious Yuletide celebration in the state.

The leadership of the 3 division of the Nigeria Army and Operation Safe Haven are intensifying their vigilance in line with their mandate across areas of joint operation.

Advertisement

The stakeholders comprised government officials, traditional and religious leaders, community, women, and youth leaders from 7 Council areas bedeviled by the challenge of insecurity in the state.

Major General Abdulsallam Abubakar, commanding officer of the 3rd Division and Commander of Operation Safe Haven, organised this seminar to engage in discussions about ensuring peace and security throughout the critical harvest and festive times.

The harvest and yuletide seasons often attract criminal elements who exploit the festivities to disrupt the peace.

Advertisement

This seminar underscores the collective responsibility to ensure peace and prosperity across crisis communities in the state.

The leaders of 3 Division and Operation Safe Haven pledged to explore non-kinetic strategies for peaceful coexistence, such as early warning systems and resources for community vigilante networks.