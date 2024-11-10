Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola says another pandemic is unavoidable in Africa, particularly in Nigeria and Lagos, remains vulnerable.

The former Governor who made this statement at the 10th Biosecurity Conference closing event seeks urgent need for meticulous preparation.

It was the second day of the 10th African Conference on One Health and Biosecurity, which focuses on strengthening Africa’s capacity to tackle emerging global health crises, from Ebola to COVID-19 and beyond!

Lagos State’s high population density makes it vulnerable to the rapid spread of contagions through its land, water, and air borders.

The experiences of the 2014 Ebola virus disease and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic serve as significant examples.

It was under Babatunde Fashola’s administration as Governor of Lagos State that the Ebola virus disease outbreak occurred in 2014.

And for him, failing to prepare for future emergencies will have catastrophic consequences.

Experts say Strengthening Africa’s health security require investments in disease surveillance, early warning systems, research, data collection and sharing, regional partnerships and curbing brain drain.

With Lagos State’s Biobank and Biosafety Levels 1, 2, and 3 facilities, the state is better prepared, but much work remains to be done.

At the event, Former Governor Babatunde Fashola was honored with an award for his exemplary leadership in combating the Ebola outbreak during his tenure, saving many lives through swift and decisive action.