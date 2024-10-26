Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected a proposal for the UN Secretary General to visit Kyiv due to António Guterres’ attendance at this week’s BRICS conference in Russia, according to a Ukrainian official.

Kyiv was outraged by Guterres’ attendance at the event in Kazan on Thursday, as well as his handshake with its host, Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose armies invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Guterres, who advocated for a “just peace” in Ukraine at the BRICS summit and has consistently condemned the invasion, discussed a travel to Ukraine with Zelenskyy during a meeting in New York in September, according to Deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Advertisement

Haq stated that since then, the UN and Ukraine have been attempting to coordinate a “mutually convenient time” for a visit, but nothing has been decided.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian official, who begged not to be identified, stated that Zelenskyy had now declined the visit due to the BRICS appearance, without going into further detail.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Guterres’ acceptance of the invitation to attend the BRICS summit had damaged the UN’s reputation.

Zelenskyy condemned the decision to turn up. “Even though some of its officials may choose the temptations of Kazan over the substance of the UN Charter, the world remains structured in such a way that the rights of nations and the norms of international law will always matter,” he said on Thursday.

Guterres has come under fire from many quarters for his Moscow visit, but the EU on Tuesday defended his move.

Advertisement

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned “Russia’s misuse” of its chairmanship of the BRICS group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

The summit of BRICS nations, which ended on Friday, was aimed at showcasing the clout of non-Western countries.

Other leaders attending included Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.