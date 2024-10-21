Two hundred women in Zamfara state have been trained in poultry farming with each receiving five months old Noiler Chickens to boost agriculture and reduce poverty.

The move is to encourage poultry farming, especially among rural Women.

These beneficiaries are drawn from across the 14 local government areas of the State.

Organisers of the event say poultry farming has emerged as a transformative enterprise, providing not only a sustainable source of income but also advancing food security and strengthening community cohesion.

Advertisement

The initiative they say is not just about providing resources, but about fostering development, resilience, and economic empowerment within communities.

The commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, Zamfara state says poultry

farming if given the needed attention will increase Revenue Generation and provide job opportunities for the teeming unemployed.

On her part, wife of the Zamfara state governor says the program will

Advertisement

augment government drive in empowering women.

The Women Empowerment Through Poultry Production In Zamfara is organized by BAT, Foundation in collaboration with the federal ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and Zamfara state ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The flag off of Women empowerment in poultry production is expected to boost agriculture and reduce poverty especially among women in Zamfara.