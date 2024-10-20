The Zamfara State government says plans have been concluded to commence cash transfer payment worth N4. 9B to five thousand vulnerable Households under the Nigeria COVID -19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus.

NG-CARES aims to support the Government in responding to the COVID‐19.

crisis by restoring the livelihoods and food security of the poor and

vulnerable households and promoting the recovery of Medium and Small Enterprises in the country.

Spokesperson to Zamfara state Governor, Suleiman Bala confirms this exclusively to TVC NEWS.

Mr. Suleiman adds that the beneficiaries will be selected from across the 14 LGA’s and the selection will be fair irrespective of

political divide.

(The Zamfara state Government says it will continue to meet the needs of the people, help in reviving Small and Medium

Scale businesses.