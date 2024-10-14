Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed November 16th, 2024 For Local Government Council Election.

The chairman of the state electoral body Bala Aliyu Gusau announced this at a press conference in his office in Gusau.

He says the sale of forms for interested candidates will Commence on October 25th and ends on the first of November this year.

Mr. Bala adds that arrangements has been made to ensure a hitch free local government polls.

Advertisement

The announcement is in compliance with the recent judgment and autonomy giving to local government areas by the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Bala Aliyu Gusau was confirmed as the substantive chairman of the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission, ZASIEC by Governor Dauda Lawal a few ago.

Advertisement

He was sworn this Monday by the state chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu represented by Mukhtar Yusha’u of the Zamfara State High Court at the council chamber of the Government House, Gusau.