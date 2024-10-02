Some youth in Ondo State have staged a protest to the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, demanding the removal of the state resident electoral commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola.

They accused the commissioner of fraternizing with some political parties ahead of the November 16 governorship Election in the state.

The Youths who carried placards with various inscriptions described the allegation against the Resident Electoral Commissioner as unhealthy and unprofessional which could undermine the process.

Speaking on behalf of the youths, Ijanusi Olawale alleged that Mrs Balalola is romancing with some political parties.

Addressing the protesters, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state , Biodun Amosu, said the commission is not loyal to any political party.

He assured them that commission will conduct free and fair Election that will be devoid of manipulation.