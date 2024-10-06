In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.

Advertisement

In Adamawa state Thousands of youths held a peaceful walk to mark Nigeria’s independence day across the major streets in Yola, the state capital.

They commended the giant strides of President Tinubu’s led administration, as Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri expresses optimism of a brighter future for Nigeria.

The youths group under the banner of concerned Adamawa residents at 8 am flooded major streets of Yola in a solidarity walk in support of president Tinubu’s administration.

The Convener, Umar Girei, at a press briefing shortly after the solidarity walk says they staged the walk as their own contributions to support the laudable policies and programs of the Tinubu administration.

Advertisement

In a related development over one thousand youth have been empowered by Malam Nuhu Ribadu media centre in Yola to celebrate the independent anniversary.

Some beneficiaries share their thought with Tvcnews.

Meanwhile Gov Ahmadu Fintiri has acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria on its journey to nationhood.

Mr Fintiri in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, notes that despite these hurdles, Nigeria has made significant progress, particularly since its return to democracy 24 years ago.

Advertisement

Mr Fintiri commends security agencies for their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the state.