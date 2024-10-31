A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .

Advertisement

A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy 324 observers to monitor the November 16 off-circle governorship election in Ondo State.

Programme Manager at Yiaga, Paul James disclosed this at a workshop, organised by the group for media practitioners and civil society organisations in Akure.

Yiaga Africa is a non-governmental organisation that focuses on election monitoring for entrenchment of democracy and free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

Advertisement

Established in 2007, Yiaga is dedicated to analysis of key democratic issues and provision of information on elections in the country, through adequate data.

Advertisement

With the 2024 Ondo State Governorship election in view, Yiaga Africa organised this workshop for media practitioners and members of civil society organisations in Akure, the State capital.

Addressing newsmen, Yiaga’s Programme Manager, Paul James said the organisation will open a Data Centre for the November 16 off-circle governorshp election in the state.

He added that Yiaga is deploying 324 observers to selected polling units across the 18 local government areas of the state for the election.

A board member of Yiaga Africa, James Aduba said the group provides information on the electoral process to increase citizens’ confidence in elections among others .