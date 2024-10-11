The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.

Advertisement

The wife of Abia State Governor is urging for concerted measures to avoid the issues of poor eye health.

Mrs Otti, who spoke at the World Sight Day ceremony, said that many children experience preventable visual problems that go undetected or untreated, especially in rural regions.

From the government house, they went through the streets of Umuahia to raise awareness about the importance of World Sight Day.

Advertisement

Health experts say the goal is to reduce avoidable blindness and visual impairment by 70 percent.

For the Governor’s Wife, it is a responsibility for parents to ensure that every child has access to regular eye care.

Experts believe the journey towards better eye health begins with education, regular check and making the eyes a priority.

The event featured eye screening, signing a pledge to preserve the eyes and the unveiling of the eye corridor.