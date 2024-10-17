Delta state government has set up a committee on food security to ensure availability of food as it also moves to tackle attacks on farmers, lack of farmer education, distortion of input supply chain and low level of technology adoption.

Acting Governor Monday Onyeme who disclosed this during commemoration of this year’s world food day, urged everyone to embrace farming.

The celebration of the world food day gave farmers the opportunity to display their different produce at the cenotaph.

The reality is that the country is faced with significant food security challenges, made worse by escalating conflicts, economic instability, and other factors identified by acting governor who disclosed how the state government is tackling them.

The acting governor also interacted with the farmers, moving from one stand to another to know more about them and the challenges they face.

The theme of this year’s World Food Day is “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future” as a timely reminder that everyone has right to adequate foods.

