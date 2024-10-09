Two of the three bus and taxi terminals that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration is constructing will be completed by January, according to Minister of the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike,

Following completion, the Minister declared, no bus or taxi will be permitted to run on the FCT road.

He stated this during inspection of the ongoing projects in Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the spate of work inaugurated in July, barely three months ago.



He said that the contractor was given 15 months to deliver the three terminals sited at Mabushi, Eagle Square and Kugbo.

He, however, said that the contractor has promised to deliver the Mabushi and Kugbo terminals in January, which would be nine months earlier than the scheduled timeline.

Wike explained that the bus terminals were designed to ensure a secure and convenient travel experience for commuters in the FCT.

The minister had explained while inaugurating the projects in July, that the measure was part of efforts to reduce the level of insecurity under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the move was also a critical step towards enhancing transportation infrastructure in the FCT.

