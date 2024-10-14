The World Health Organization estimates that a about 20% of Nigerians, or around 40 million people, are affected by mental illness.

This is as professionals in the sector advocate greater attention to the mental health related issues in the country.

Mental health is one that is not given enough attention as it deserves in Nigeria

The world health organization estimates that only about three percent of the government’s budget on health sector goes to mental health related issues.

The hall was filled with colourfully dressed individuals who have come for what the convener called serious discussions centered around mental health

Speakers include advocates, mental health professionals, advocates, and thought leaders.

The convener says the theme identity will be examining questions like: “who are you, really? relationship between identity and mental health?

Some of the topics treated are impact of trauma on self-perception, role multicultural experiences play in shaping identity and others.

The theme for last year was the mind behind the mask.

There were participants who also joined online.