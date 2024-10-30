The Senate says it is at the forefront of efforts to resolve the power outage situation in the Northern part of the Country.

Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau, while Presiding over Plenary, says the Senate’s Leadership has been engaging with the National Security Adviser on efforts to combat threats to the transmission power line.

According to the Deputy President of the Senate , the cause of the prolonged power outage is because the transmission line which supplies power to the north has been vandalised by terrorists.

He says these terrorists have also laid siege to the area preventing the staff of TCN from accessing the facility and fix the faults.

However he says Security agencies are on top of the Situation especially with President Tinubu’s recent directive to deal with the threat.

In another development the Nigerian Senate has passed a Bill seeking to strengthen the capacity of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Capacity to safeguard depositors and ensure the stability of financial institutions as well as enhance trust in Nigeria’s Banking system.

The bill scaled third reading at the upper legislative Chamber following the presentation and consideration of a report by the Chairman of the Senate’s Committee on Banking , Insurance and other Financial Institutions , Senator Adetokunbo Abiru.

The 7 ministerial nominees awaiting the Screening and confirmation of the Senate , did not hold as expected at Tuesday’s Plenary due to the Non completion of proper documentations by some of the nominees.

The Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters , Senator Basheer Lado , disclosed this through a statement he personally signed.

The Ministerial Screening has now be rescheduled to Wednesday when the nominees will be expected to appear before the lawmakers in the Senate Chambers to defend their nomination.