Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, says the Federal Government is putting in place measures to ensure the sustenance of the Aviation Sector.

Mr Keyamo a Senior Advocate of Nigeria was speaking to TVC News’s Babajide Kolade Otitoju on Journalists Hangout.

Keyamo while elaborating further said the issue of safety is being addressed with the recent rating of Nigeria rising to over 70 percent for the first time.

He added that the Federal Government is working with relevant stakeholders in the sector to ensure the sustainable development of the Sector.

According to him, the survival of the domestic aviation industry is vital for national development.

He restated government’s commitment to the growth of domestic airlines.

He also made clarification on the vexed issue of Air Nigeria which he said has been addressed.

