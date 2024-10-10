The Nigeria Examinations Committee has concluded its 78th meeting.

It was concluded on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, according to a post from the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

In an update for candidates awaiting their examination results, the NEC announced that re-checks will commence on Monday, October 14, 2024.

West Africa Examination Council announced in a post on X using its official #waecnigeria on Thursday.

The 78th meeting, which began on Monday, was set to tackle malpractice and irregularities reported during the 2024 WASSCE for school candidates.

The meeting addressed issues related to examination standards, results processing, and future policies aimed at enhancing the integrity of examinations across the nation.

WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates from the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.