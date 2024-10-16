Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged the newly appointed Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) to diversify the nation’s investment portfolio in order to support key sectors of the economy.

Specifically, Senator Shettima reminded the company board members of their stewardship role as custodians of the collective patrimony of the people of Nigeria.

He said this during a meeting with the Board of Directors of the NSIA at the Presidential Villa, VP Shettima outlined the administration’s vision for the NSIA, drawing comparisons with more established sovereign wealth funds.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s late entry into the sovereign wealth funds, the VP said, “The Norwegian, the Qatari and the Saudi Arabians had a head start much earlier than we thought of establishing one, but the journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. It’s better late than never.”

Chairman of the NSIA Board of Directors, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, said members of the NSIA Board of Directors were looking forward to submitting their last audited accounts to NEC, and then sharing what the NSIA has done and what it intends to do, even as he assured that the principles upon which NSIA was founded will never change under his watch as Chairman.

