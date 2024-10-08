Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has restated the unwavering commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in addressing the core challenge of food security in Nigeria, especially tackling the menace of malnutrition.

The Vice President said a strengthened collaboration with global bodies and other key stakeholders would go a long way in supporting the efforts of both federal and state authorities.

Senator Shettima stated this when he received a delegation from the World Food Programme (WFP) led by its Executive Director, Mrs Cindy McCain.

The Vice President said it was in line with the President’s vision for food security in Nigeria that the federal government is introducing the school feeding programme to tackle malnutrition among children.

He sought further collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the WFP, especially in strengthening food systems and fighting malnutrition.

In her remarks, Mrs McCain said she was in the country with her team to explore areas of further collaboration between Nigeria and the World Food Programme with the view to addressing the challenges faced by the people.

She said the WFP is thrilled about the initiatives by the government to address the challenges of food security and malnutrition, noting that “the unique potential to explore Africa-led solutions to the challenges is exciting and commendable.”