Authorities on the French Caribbean island of Martinique reported that hundreds of passengers were left stranded after demonstrators overran the tarmac and attempted to break into the airport.

Martinique has been experiencing waves of protests since Monday night over the exorbitant cost of living.

These rallies turned violent, resulting in the deaths of at least one person as protestors battled with police and set fire to cars, police station, and road barricades.

Aimé Césaire International Airport in Martinique said in a statement that “no departing or arriving flights will be operated” until further notice.

Protesters on Thursday overran the tarmac on the airport in the island’s capital, Fort-de-France, and tried to force the main entrance, where hundreds of passengers had taken shelter, according to videos posted on social media.

This week, nearly a dozen officers were injured as protesters threw bottles and rocks and police responded with tear gas, according to the government. Some demonstrators also opened fire, officials said.

The recent bout of violence forced the administration to issue another curfew, emphasizing that demonstrations on public highways were illegal.

It is the most recent in a series of protests that began in early September, prompting France to dispatch special anti-riot police to the island, which has prohibited rallies in certain locations.

Similar protests have occurred in Martinique in recent years, with many of them fueled by resentment over what protestors claim is economic, social, and racial inequality.