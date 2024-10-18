US President Joe Biden have urged NATO allies to keep backing Ukraine in its war against Russia as he made his farewell visit to Germany Friday just weeks before US elections.

As Ukraine faces a third winter at war and battlefield losses in the east, Kyiv and its allies fear a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House would mean reduced US military support.

Biden said Western allies must sustain support until Ukraine wins a just and sustainable peace.

In another worrying development for Ukraine, North Korea has decided to send a “large-scale” troop deployment to support Moscow’s war, according to Seoul’s spy agency.

During his one-day visit, Biden met Chancellor Olaf Scholz, before French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived at the chancellery for four-way talks

Washington and London have also rejected Ukrainian requests for clearance to use donated long-range weapons against targets inside Russia. Berlin has refused to send its own long-range Taurus missile system.

The United States has been by far the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in 2022. Germany is the next biggest supplier.

Biden’s visit comes as the campaign race heats up ahead of the November 5 election and as allies are nervously eyeing a possible Trump victory over Kamala Harris.

Biden was originally due in Germany last week for a four-day state visit that would have included a major Ukraine defence meeting with Zelensky.

He cancelled that trip to coordinate the response to Hurricane Milton, but was nonetheless at pains to make his valedictory Germany trip, albeit with a stripped-down programme squeezed into a one-day visit.

Among the guests Biden met in Berlin was 102-year old Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender, who grew up in Berlin, was interned in the Theresienstadt concentration camp, emigrated to the US and returned to her hometown in 2010.

