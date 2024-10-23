US President Joe Biden has urged Democrats at a campaign office in New Hampshire to win the November 5 election, saying Republican Donald Trump is a menace to democracy and should be locked up “politically.”

Biden added that former President and Republican candidate Trump wants to ignore the protections of the US Constitution. He declared that “our democracy is at stake” if Trump defeats Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Trump is battling a string of legal cases.

The 78-year-old was convicted in May this year by a Manhattan jury of 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. The sentencing is scheduled for Nov 26.

The Republican presidential nominee has labelled his legal troubles a witch hunt and politically motivated.

Trump has regularly used such language about his opponents, but the Biden administration mostly avoids speaking up about Trump’s legal issues.