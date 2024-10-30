The U.S. Consulate in Lagos held enlightenment programme ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election scheduled to take place next week.

Students from various tertiary institutions engaged with speakers at the event in a bid to understand American politics and what to expect from the electoral process.

The US Presidential election is on everyone’s lips across the globe – and Nigeria is not exempted.

The battle between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is taking the headlines especially with the election moving from issue-based campaign to personal attacks

Advertisement

To breakdown how a president emerges – the process, the electoral college and voting system the US Consulate in Lagos organised this event with students, acadenia in attendance.

The host of the event, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogunsola, spoke about the importance of transparency and inclusivity.

Keynote speaker, Professor Babatunde Babawale a political scholar spoke extensively on how the electoral system works and how commitment to the principles of checks and balance and separation of power stands the USA electoral process out.

Though the program was able to enlighten the youth on the dynamics of the US election, stakeholders at the event encouraged more youth to participate in the electoral process of the country.

Advertisement