Three bodies have been recovered following the crash of a Sikorsky SK76 helicopter near Bonny Finima in the Atlantic Ocean.

The helicopter, operated by East Wind Aviation, was en-route from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig with eight people on board when it went down earlier today.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed search and rescue teams to intensify efforts to locate any remaining survivors.

Although no Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) signal was received, manual tracking is underway, and the military, along with other agencies, has deployed aircraft and personnel to assist.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and other relevant authorities are leading the operation, with neighboring aerodromes providing additional support.

Minister of Aviation, Keyamo assured the public of the government’s commitment to a swift and coordinated response, pledging full support to the families of those affected. Search efforts remain ongoing.