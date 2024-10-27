The United Nations Children Fund is calling on governors in the

northeast to strengthen the Primary Health Care System and intensify the immunization of children against killer diseases.

UNICEF Chief Bauchi field office Dr Nazhat Rafique says Taraba state

government is doing well on child immunization.

Poverty and negative social practices have been identified as major

hindrances to zero-dose of immunization in the Northeast.

This has heightened the concern of UNICEF in recent times.

Speaking at this event the Chief Bauchi Field office in her

presentation explains how hygiene and immunization can heal and prevent the spread of diseases.

Meanwhile, the authority of Taraba state primary health in an interview with Tvcnews says the state government achieved the feet through UNICEF, GAVI Mama2mama initiative.

These group are members of Mama2 Mama members in Gombe and Taraba States and they share their challenges with Tvcnews.

It is believed that with good policies and investment in health, more

children’s lives would be saved in Nigeria.