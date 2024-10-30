The United Nations Security Council strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish the activities and mandate of the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA on Wednesday, following Israel’s passage of a bill prohibiting its operations.

The 15-member body expressed great concern in a consensus statement on legislation passed by the Israeli parliament on Monday.

The council urged the Israeli Government to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip.