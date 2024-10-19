The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.

Advertisement

The UN Security Council have unanimously agreed to expand its arms embargo on Haiti due to severe concerns about exceptionally high levels of gang violence.

The embargo will apply to all forms of weaponry and ammunition in the Caribbean country, which is facing numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The resolution authorizes the 193 UN member states to take appropriate steps to prevent the illicit trafficking and diversion of arms and related materiel in Haiti.

The resolution also extends a travel ban and asset freeze on gang members and criminals on its blacklist.

Advertisement

Haiti has had years of unrest, but the situation has exacerbated following President Jovenel Moise’s killing in July 2021. It produced a power vacuum, increasing the influence of armed gangs.

This means that illegal firearms enter the country unchecked. The resulting increase in rapes, homicides, and kidnappings has fueled the growth of citizen vigilante groups.

The UN resolution adopted on Friday also encouraged the Haitian government to tighten up its borders to stop illicit trafficking.

The Security Council also voted in early October to extend the mandate of the Kenya-led multinational force trying to help the Haitian National Police combat the gangs.