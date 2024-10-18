Staffan de Mistura, the United Nations envoy for Western Sahara, has proposed the notion of partitioning the area between Morocco and the Polisario Front as a possible solution to the nearly five-decade conflict.

This conflict, which dates back to 1975, involves Morocco, which claims Western Sahara as part of its territory, against Algeria’s Polisario Front, which demands complete independence.

In a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council, de Mistura suggested partition as a way forward.

His concept envisions the southern part of the territory being independent, while the rest is merged into Morocco, with the international world acknowledging Moroccan authority.

However, both Morocco and the Polisario Front turned down the plan.

De Mistura cautioned that if no progress is made within six months, the UN should reassess his position as ambassador.

The United Nations Security Council has repeatedly pushed the parties to pursue a political settlement, describing Morocco’s autonomy plan as “serious and credible.”

Morocco’s plan has garnered support from key international players.

In July, France joined the U.S. in backing Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, while Spain and several Arab and African countries have also expressed support.

Meanwhile, the Polisario withdrew from a U.N.-brokered ceasefire in 2020, though the conflict remains of low intensity.