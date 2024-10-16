President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky delivered his long-awaited “victory plan” to the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy told MPs in Kyiv that the proposal, which includes five points and three extra “secret” points shared exclusively with certain allies, would serve as a bridge to future peace talks with Russia, with the goal of strengthening Ukraine’s position enough to end the war.

At the heart of Zelenskyy’s strategy is Ukraine’s desire for an invitation to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which would be a step toward full NATO membership.

It also contains proposals to enhance Ukraine’s defense, develop a non-nuclear strategic deterrence package, and expand Ukraine’s economy.

Commenting on Ukraine’s victory plan on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a true peace plan would require Kyiv to “sober up” and realise “the futility of the policy they are pursuing.”

Meanwhile, on the ground Ukraine’s troops are having trouble holding back Russia’s military might, especially in the eastern Donetsk region where they are gradually being pushed back.

Though Russia’s gains have been incremental, its steady forward movement is slowly adding up and Ukraine keenly feels the need for more large-scale Western help.

