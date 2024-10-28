Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has pledged continued fairness in governance, emphasizing that Kaduna is indeed a home to everyone including the industrious Igbo people.

At the Igbo day celebration in Kaduna, The governor donated land for the establishment of a spare parts market, marking a new chapter in the partnership between the state and Igbo entrepreneurs.

The Igbo community in Kaduna has a long and storied history, dating back to the early 20th century when the first Igbo traders arrived in the region.

Known for their commercial acumen, the Igbo quickly established a vibrant business hub in Kaduna, creating thriving markets and contributing immensely to the local economy.

Over the decades, Igbo businesses have been vital in driving commerce in Kaduna.

From spare parts to building materials, their ventures injecting billions of naira into the state’s economy each year.

Governor Uba Sani reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining an enabling environment for the Igbo and all ethnic communities in Kaduna.

Speaking at the Igbo Day celebration, he assured the people of his dedication to fairness, equity, and meaningful partnerships.

In recognition of his inclusive governance and commitment to peace, the Igbo community honored Governor Sani with the title “Ezienyi Ndigbo” — meaning “Friend of the Igbo.”

President General of the Igbo Community, presented the honor, citing the governor’s achievements in rural infrastructure and inter-ethnic harmony.

With a call for unity and a pledge for inclusivity, Governor Uba Sani’s presence at Igbo Day sent a strong message of harmony and respect.

As Kaduna grows, the administration’s commitment to all its residents could prove vital in strengthening its social and economic landscape.

