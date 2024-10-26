The Pentagon has announced that the US has approved a prospective $2 billion arms sale package to Taiwan, which includes the supply of an advanced air defense missile system battle tested in Ukraine for the first time to the island.

Despite the lack of official diplomatic relations, the United States is legally obligated to equip Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the tools to defend itself, much to Beijing’s chagrin.

China has increased military pressure on Taiwan, including conducting a new round of war games surrounding the island last week, the second time since Lai Ching-te took office as president in May.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency stated that the new transaction included $1.16 billion in missile systems and radar systems for an estimated $828 million. The Pentagon announced that RTX Corp (RTX.N) will be the missile system’s primary contractor.

The missile system deal includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range air defense options, including advanced AMRAAM Extended Range surface-to-air missiles, it said.

The NASAMS system has been battle tested in Ukraine and represents a substantial improvement in air defense capabilities, which the US is supplying to Taiwan as demand grows.

According to a US government source who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, NASAMS is a new weapon for Taiwan, with Australia and Indonesia the only other countries in the region that use it.

Taiwan’s defense ministry welcomed the announcement, noting the “proven” use of NASAMS in Ukraine and saying it would help Taiwan’s air defense capabilities in the face of China’s frequent military maneuvers.

Taiwan’s military is bolstering its armaments to be able to better face any attack from China, including building its own submarines to defend vital maritime supply lines.

China detests Lai as a “separatist” and has rebuffed his repeated calls for talks. Lai rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims saying only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

China’s government on Saturday kept up its attacks on Lai, denouncing comments he made on Friday on a sensitive frontline island about how no “external force” can change Taiwan’s future.

“There can be no future for ‘Taiwan independence’. The future of Taiwan lies in the complete reunification of the motherland,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office