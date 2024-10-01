TVC News Editor in Chief, Stella Din-Jacob has emerged as the number one most powerful woman in journalism by the Women in Journalism Africa.

Mrs Stella Din-Jacob was ranked alongside 25 other women in journalism.

The event which had in attendance other broadcast journalists like Maiden Ibru, Bimbo Oloyede, Dr. Reuben Abati, also marked 10 years of celebrating women in the media space.

Advertisement

Other ladies recognized include TVC News’ Sharon Ijasan, Esther Omopariola, Veronica Dan-Ikpoyi and the ladies of Yourview.