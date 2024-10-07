Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

Olatunji Disu has formally assumed duty as Commissioner, FCT Police Command, promising to implement reforms to policing in the FCT.

CP Disu takes over from Ben Igweh, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7.

The Commissioner of Police will have to take kidnapping for ransom, banditry, armed robber including One Chance, criminal activities that are prevalent in the nation’s capital.