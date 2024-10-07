The Grassroots Support for Tinubu, says it will renovates a model Government girls Model secondary school at Mista Ali Community in Jos, for free.

The gesture aims at encouraging and creating a better learning environment for the girl child.

These are students of the Government Girls,Model Secondary School Mista Ali, A suburb in Jos the Plateau state capital.

Their school has not been in a good shape for years.

However, the school will in the coming days wear a new look as the Grassroots Support for President Tinubu Group says it will renovates the structure.

The admin, classes, dining, and hostel blocks will be transformed to modern facilities for the students and staff.

With the ongoing transformation, the principal of the school, has this to say.

The leadership of the group says the motivation to give back to the community was born out of their faith in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The group urges well-to-do citizens to support President Tinubu in positive way in the interest of the country.