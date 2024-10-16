President Bola Tinubu has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to lead a Federal Government delegation to Jigawa in response to Tuesday night inferno in Majia town, which claimed over 100 lives.

The government delegation will comprise the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Shehu Mohammed; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.

While in Jigawa, the delegation will visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and visit injured persons in the hospital.

President Tinubu further directs that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the 50 victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.

Advertisement

The President, with a heavy heart, joins the Vice President in extending his deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this devastating incident.

He expresses his heartfelt prayers and support to the government and people of Jigawa during this time of tragic loss and grief.

He prays for divine comfort for the bereaved families and the peaceful repose for the souls of the departed.

President Tinubu reassures the nation that the Federal Government, in collaboration with states, is committed to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country.

Advertisement

He restates his directive to the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms.

He said those found responsible for breaches of safety standards will be held accountable, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring such incidents do not recur.