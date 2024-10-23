Shehu Dikko has been appointed as the Director General of the newly reconstituted National Sports Commission (NSC).

His appointment follows the decision by President Tinubu to scrap the Ministry of Sports and replace it with the NSC.

The Minister of the defunct Ministry of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, has been reassigned as Minister of State for Trade and Investment in the Ministry of Industries, Trade and Investment.

Mr Shehu Dikko was formerly the League Management Company chairman.

He was appointed on December 26, 2014 and reappointed Chairman on April 4, 2019.

The National Sports Commission was scrapped by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.