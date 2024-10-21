TikTok has released its Q2 2024 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, shedding light on the platform’s proactive approach to content moderation in Nigeria.

This is part of its ongoing efforts to foster a safe and positive user experience.

The quarterly report provides transparency into the content and accounts removed during the reporting period, for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.

The report reveals that over 2.1 million videos were removed from TikTok in Nigeria, which is less than 1% of the total videos uploaded in the country in the latest reporting period, as the platform continues to strengthen its content moderation systems to safeguard its diverse community.

Key findings show that 99.1% of these videos were proactively removed before users reported them, with 90.7% taken down within 24 hours. These figures highlight TikTok’s commitment to staying ahead of harmful content, ensuring a safer platform for Nigerian users.

With over a billion people and millions of pieces of content posted every day, TikTok continues to invest in technologies which improve content understanding and assess potential risks, allowing the platform to remove harmful content before it reaches viewers. In June 2024, the platform removed over 178 million videos and of these, 144 million were removed through automation globally. These technical advancements reduce the volume of content that moderators review, helping minimise human exposure to violative content.

With a proactive detection rate now at 98.2% globally, TikTok is more efficient than ever at addressing harmful content before users encounter it. As TikTok continues to invest in cutting-edge moderation technologies, its commitment to transparency and platform safety remains at the forefront, ensuring a secure environment for its diverse user base across Nigeria and globally.

The full report can be accessed here.

About the Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. We prioritise safety, well-being and integrity so that our community can feel free to create, make connections, and be entertained. More than 40,000 trust and safety professionals work alongside innovative technology to maintain and enforce our robust Community Guidelines, Terms of Service and Advertising Policies, which apply to all content on our platform. This latest report provides insight into these efforts, showing how we continue to uphold trust, authenticity, and accountability.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy.

TikTok’s global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.