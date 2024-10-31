The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the effective restoration of ‘bulk power supply’ in seven northern states via the 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1, following substantial repairs to a vandalised segment.

Mrs Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s General Manager Public Affairs, said in a statement that the line was restored at 4:56 p.m. on October 30, 2024, allowing bulk power transmission to key states such as Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe.

She added that as TCN’s restoration efforts continue, the engineering team is preparing to begin work on the second 330kV transmission line, emphasising that all necessary materials for these repairs are on site, with work expected to begin shortly after securing the area for personnel safety.

She also stated that TCN has dispatched teams of linesmen to re-patrol the 330kV line 2 to avoid further disruptions during the repair procedure.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as our engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line 2.

“TCN recognizes the importance of electricity in our daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the affected area by the incident,” Mbah said.

TCN REPAIRS VANDALIZED UGUWAJI – APIR 330kV TRANSMISSION LINE ONE; RESTORES BULK POWER SUPPLY TO SOME NORTHERN STATES The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored bulk power supply through its 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line 1 as of 4:56 pm today, pic.twitter.com/2fttquTLRL — TCNNIGERIA (@TCN_NIGERIA) October 30, 2024

