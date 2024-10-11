The Emir of Hadejia, Adamu Abubukar Maje, has warned individuals using government registration number plates on their vehicles to stop, citing concerns that some are doing so to commit crimes.

This warning came during a courtesy visit from the Taskforce Committee set up by Governor Umar Namadi to recover government official number plates.

The Emir assured the Committee of his Palace’s backing and the people of the Emirate’s support.

Committee Chairman DC Tijjani Murtala explained that the group aims to curb the illegal use of government official number plates by the public.

He emphasised that anyone caught will face the full force of the law.

The Jigawa State Government’s efforts to retrieve government official number plates demonstrate its commitment to addressing security challenges.