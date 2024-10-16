A petrol tanker explosion early morning on Wednesday along the Ibafo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway caused widespread destruction, leaving vehicles, houses, and livestock worth millions of naira in ruins.

The incident also left several individuals injured and sparked panic among residents.

The fire reportedly started following the overturning of the Tanker heavily laden with Petrol in front of a commercial bank near the expressway.

The driver of the tanker according to eyewitnesses is suspected to have fallen asleep at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to tip over and spill its contents, which later caught fire.

The spilled fuel spread through a drainage system, reaching a nearby community about one kilometer from the accident site.

The fire caused significant damage, with multiple buildings suffering shattered windows, damaged roofs, and cracked walls.

The Ogun State Police Command spokesperson Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident,stating that the tanker driver, whose name and address remain unknown, sustained injuries and was transported to Real Divine Touch Hospital in Ibafo for treatment.

