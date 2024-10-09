Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense on Wednesday unveiled updated capabilities for the T112 assault rifle that will soon be used by Taiwan’s frontline combat troops.

Advertisement

At a media event at the 205th Armory in Kaohsiung Wednesday, the MND said the Taiwan-manufactured T112 assault rifle has undergone enhancements based on user feedback since it was first unveiled at the 2023 Taipei International Aerospace and Defense Industry Exhibition in September under the name XT112.

Specifically, the updated T112 features ergonomic improvements to the trigger and grip, the MND said, as well as a new shell ejection deflector.

Moreover, the sling for the T112 has a Quick Detach (QD) system that allows for more configurations based on operational needs, while the gun’s close-quarters combat (CQB) capabilities have been enhanced due to its “dual-sided design,” the MND said.

The effective range of the rifle, which fires 5.56 × 45 millimeter cartridges, has been extended from 400 meters to 600 meters, and the barrel lifespan has been extended from 6,000 to 10,000 rounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The T112 rifle’s “three-round burst” mode has been changed to a “two-round burst” based on U.S. battlefield experience, the MND said.

Last month, Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced that Taiwan’s military will procure 86,114 T112 rifles starting in 2025 that will be equipped with telescopic sights and red dot sights in accordance with units’ operational needs.

According to military sources, the T112 rifles will be distributed in stages to army personnel between 2025 and 2029, replacing the T91 rifle that is currently the standard weapon of Taiwan’s combat troops.

Whereas the current T91 rifle has a shooting accuracy spread of 14 centimeters at a distance of 100 meters, the updated T112’s spread is 9.8 centimeters at the same distance, according to the MND on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Both the T91 and T112 models are produced by the MND’s 205th Armory in Kaohsiung.

In April, the MND announced that a first batch of 25,000 T112 rifles had been ordered.