The Confederation of African Football has picked Monday, November 18 for Nigeria’s final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda, scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Matchday 6 encounter will draw the curtain on the race from Group D for slots at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Morocco December 2025/January 2026.

CAF has also appointed Moroccan match officials for the game, with Samir Guezzaz in the role of referee at the encounter that will commence at 5pm Nigeria time. His compatriots Zakaria Brinsi, Abdessamad Abertoune and Kech Chaf Mustapha will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively.

Prosper Harrison Addo from Ghana will be the commissioner while Somalian Ali Mohamed Ahmed will be in the role of referee assessor.

For the Matchday 5 clash with Benin Republic at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny on Thursday, 14th November, that will commence at 7pm CIV time (8pm Nigeria time), CAF has appointed officials from Senegal to superintend, with Issa Sy to be referee.

His compatriots Djibril Camara, Nouha Bangoura and El Hadji Amadou Sy will serve as assistant referee 1, assistant referee 2 and fourth official respectively. Ivorian Rene Williams Sere will be commissioner while Angolan Inacio Manuel Candido will be referee assessor.