The Sultan Foundation for Peace and Development has handed over medicines and medical supplies to 73 health facilities across the state.

The foundation which aim is to serve humanity handed out medications in Kebbi State for free dispensation to patients.

Abdurrahman Liman, Director of Sultan Foundation, emphasised the organization’s commitment to improving healthcare in Kebbi State and promise to continue partnering with the Kebbi State Government for more health related Projects in other to enhance the health indices of Kebbi Populace.

The foundation also expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for waiving transportation costs and customs duty, as well as NAFDAC for facilitating the shipping of the consignment to Nigeria.

The Commissioner for Health, Yunusa Musa Isma’il, praised the donors for their partnership, highlighting development of the health sector as a top priority for the current Governor Nasir’s Idris administration.

The Emir of Argungu, represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Kwaido, also thanked the Sultan Foundation, reaffirming traditional rulers’ commitment to improving the health status of their people.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmad Birnin Kebbi, and the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Hayatu Bawa Jega, described the gesture as in line with the policy of the present administration of providing free and accessible healthcare services to communities in Kebbi.

This initiative aligns perfectly with the Kauran Gwandu administration’s policy of providing free and accessible healthcare services to both rural and urban communities in Kebbi State.